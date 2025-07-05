Malaysia imposes anti-dumping duties on steel imports

Malaysia imposed anti-dumping duties Saturday on some iron and steel products from China, South Korea and Vietnam, Free Malaysia Today reported.

The duties change from 3.86% to 57.90%.

The decision comes after an investigation was launched in February for iron alloy or non-alloy steel, plated or coated with zinc, using a hot dip process, according to a statement from the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry.

The duties will be effective for up to 120 days from Monday.

A final determination will take place by November 3.

"The provisional measure is necessary to prevent further injury to the domestic industry," said a statement from the ministry, cited by Free Malaysia Today.






