Families of Israeli hostages demand government approve Gaza ceasefire deal with Hamas

Families of Israeli hostages in Gaza called Saturday for the government to approve a proposed ceasefire and prisoner swap deal with Hamas to end the war in the enclave.

"If (Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu didn't thwart the previous deal, the hostages would have already been at home," Einav Zangauker, whose son Matan is held in Gaza, told a press conference outside the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv.

The Israeli army resumed attacks on the Gaza Strip on March 18, shattering a ceasefire agreement that took hold in Gaza on Jan. 19.

"But at this moment, when there is a grave fear for the lives of hostages due to military pressure, when our heroic soldiers are falling in a war that has already achieved its goals, a ceasefire is the order of the day."

"A ceasefire chooses life. The Israeli government must do everything so that the proposal is implemented this week," she said.

"I call on the prime minister from here — Netanyahu, two days ago, you promised me you would bring back everyone. This is the time for actions," she added, urging him to accept the proposal and send a negotiating team to reach the deal.

The brother of another hostage in Gaza, whose name was not given, appealed to US President Donald Trump to pressure for reaching a Gaza deal, warning that "any delay could lead to the loss of more detainees."

Hamas said Friday that it had delivered a "positive" response to mediators to a recent Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap proposal.

Israel confirmed that it is studying the Hamas response to the proposal.

According to Haaretz newspaper, Israel's Security Cabinet will convene at 10 pm local time (1900GMT) on Saturday to discuss the Hamas response and the future of the Gaza war.

Tel Aviv estimates that there are 50 hostages, including 20 living captives, in Gaza, while more than 10,400 Palestinians are being held in its prisons, suffering torture, starvation, and medical neglect that have led to the deaths of many, according to Palestinian and Israeli human rights and media reports.

Despite international calls for a ceasefire, Israel has pursued a genocidal war on Gaza, killing more than 57,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children, since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.