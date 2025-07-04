US President Trump, Saudi Defense Minister bin Salman discuss Iran, regional issues

US President Donald Trump and Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman met at the White House on Thursday and discussed regional and Middle Eastern issues, including the Iran situation, Axios reported, citing a source.

"We discussed developments in the region and the efforts being made to maintain security and stability," Axios quoted bin Salman as saying.

Bin Salman also met with US Secretary of Defense Pete Hagseth and White House envoy Steve Witkoff, according to the American news website.

Following the meeting with Trump, the Saudi foreign minister spoke with Maj. Gen. Abdolrahim Mousavi, Chief of Iran's General Staff of the Armed Forces, by phone, it added.



