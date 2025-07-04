Ukraine says 5 killed, 12 injured in Russian strikes on Donetsk region

At least five people were killed and 12 others injured in a series of Russian strikes on several towns in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, Ukrainian authorities claimed Thursday.

According to Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, the attacks caused deaths and injuries in multiple towns, along with damage to residential buildings and infrastructure.

He said drones and artillery were used in the strikes, claiming that Russian forces continue to target populated areas.

The claims could not be independently verified, and Russia did not immediately comment on the incident.

Ukrainian authorities also said that several civilians were evacuated from the affected areas.