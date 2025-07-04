Russia, Ukraine swap another group of war prisoners under Istanbul deal

Moscow and Kyiv carried out another exchange of prisoners of war under the June 2 Istanbul agreement, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Friday.

"On July 4, in accordance with the Russian-Ukrainian agreements reached on June 2 in Istanbul, another group of Russian military personnel was returned from the territory controlled by the Kyiv regime," a ministry statement said.

The repatriated Russian servicemen are now being provided medical care and psychological assistance in Belarus, the ministry said, without naming the exact number of individuals involved in the swap.

The personnel would subsequently be transported to medical institutions in Russia for further treatment and rehabilitation programs, it said.

Separately, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the exchange via his Telegram channel.

"Exchanges should continue, and I thank everyone who provides this," he said.

This latest development comes after the agreement reached in Istanbul on June 2 set out terms for additional exchanges of detainees and the repatriation of thousands of fallen soldiers from both sides.

The initial round of discussions conducted directly between Moscow and Kyiv took place earlier in May, marking the first such diplomatic engagement after nearly three years of conflict.