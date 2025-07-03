US, Argentina discuss ways to deepen defense ties

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth met Wednesday with Argentina's Defense Minister Luis Petri to discuss ways to deepen their countries' bilateral defense relationship.

China poses a threat to the US, Argentina and the region, Hegseth said.

"Regional peace demands the utmost will and tenacity, and I think we can face these shared security challenges together, and I know we will," he added.

Hegseth commended Argentina's commitment to defense modernization and its acquisition of F-16s and Strykers, according to the Defense Department.

During their "productive" meeting, they exchanged views on space cooperation, critical minerals, the South Atlantic and future cooperation plans.

Hegseth and Petri also agreed to "continued engagement on mutual defense priorities and regional security issues," the department said.





