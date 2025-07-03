Trump, Putin to hold call Thursday

US President Donald Trump said Thursday he will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin at 1400GMT.

"Will be speaking to President Putin of Russia at 10:00 A.M. Thank you!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Putin referenced speaking with Trump while at an exhibition of growing Russian brands in Moscow. "Today, I will speak with the President of the United States and I will definitely suggest that he use this material to promote it on the American market."

News of the call comes as the US seeks to mediate the war between Russia and Ukraine. Trump has positioned himself as a potential peace broker in negotiations between the warring nations.

The discussions typically address bilateral issues alongside broader regional security concerns.

Trump's second presidential term has seen he and Putin engaged in multiple phone calls, beginning with their first conversation on Feb. 12.