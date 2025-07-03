 Contact Us
1,500 evacuated from homes and hotels in Crete wildfire

A massive wildfire in eastern Crete has forced the evacuation of over 1,500 people, with strong winds fueling the blaze and disrupting power and mobile service. Authorities report the fire is still spreading on multiple fronts.

Published July 03,2025
A major wildfire in eastern Crete, which continues to rage despite the best efforts of firefighting forces, prompted the evacuation of over 1,500 residents and tourists, local media reported on Thursday.

The fire broke out in the Lasithi prefecture of the city of Ierapetra early Wednesday and is still spreading and raging on three fronts, with strong winds complicating efforts to contain it, public broadcaster ERT reported.

Speaking with the broadcaster, Ioannis Androulakis, the deputy governor of Lasithi, said that the situation remains dire.

"We don't know how many houses in the area have been burned so far," he said, adding that the fire has cut off electricity and mobile signals.