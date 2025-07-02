Swiss authorities launch proceedings to shut branch of U.S.-backed Gaza aid group

A U.S.- and Israel-backed group handing out food in Gaza under an aid system denounced by the United Nations said on Wednesday it was planning to shut its branch in Geneva, after Swiss authorities launched proceedings to dissolve it.

Hundreds of Palestinians have been killed trying to receive aid since the GHF began handing out food packages in Gaza at the end of May, under a system which Israel says is intended to prevent aid from being diverted to militants but the U.N. calls a dangerous violation of humanitarian neutrality principles.

The Swiss Federal Supervisory Authority for Foundations (ESA) said in a notice published in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce on Wednesday that it could order the dissolution of the GHF unless creditors come forward within 30 days.

The U.S.-registered GHF had registered an affiliate on February 12 in Geneva, home to headquarters for most U.N. humanitarian agencies, the Red Cross and many of the other charities involved in global aid distribution.

The GHF told Reuters it had made a strategic decision not to start operations in Switzerland, and was now working to dissolve its Swiss-based entity.

The ESA told Reuters the GHF had not fulfilled certain legal requirements to operate in Switzerland, including having the correct number of board members, a postal address or a Swiss bank account.

"GHF confirmed to the ESA that it had never carried out activities in Switzerland...and that it intends to dissolve the Geneva-registered (branch)," the ESA said in a statement.

Last week, Geneva authorities issued a separate legal notice to the GHF to remedy deficiencies within 30 days or face potential action.

More than 500 people have been killed near GHF distribution hubs in Gaza or along access roads guarded by Israeli forces since the GHF started operating, according to Palestinian medical authorities in the territory.

Israel's military acknowledged on Monday that Palestinian civilians had been harmed near the distribution centres and said its forces had been issued new instructions following what it called "lessons learned".

The GHF has defended its operations, saying it has delivered more than 52 million meals to needy Palestinians in five weeks, while other humanitarian groups had "nearly all of their aid looted". More than 170 humanitarian groups signed a letter this week calling on countries to press Israel to end its new system and return to letting in aid mainly through U.N.-run channels.

Israel cut off all supplies into Gaza from the beginning of March until late May, sharply worsening an acute shortage of food in the territory, where nearly all of the 2.3 million-strong population has been displaced by war since 2023.





