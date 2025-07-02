Russian, Kyrgyz presidents meet at Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed on Wednesday the development of economic ties with his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Zhaparov.

Opening a meeting at the Kremlin, Putin said the trade turnover between Russia and Kyrgyzstan increased more than 11% last year, and further grew more than 17% in the first four months this year.

"Therefore, we can state that we are achieving the results we need," he added.

Zhaparov, who is paying an official visit to Russia, praised the relations between the two nations as "complete mutual understanding and trust" without political disagreements or contradictions.

He also invited Putin to visit Kyrgyzstan in November this year.





