Rising costs of US-made F-35 fighter jets draw criticism in Switzerland

A Lockheed Martin F-35A fighter jet performs during an exhibition flight at the 55th International Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, June 16, 2025. (REUTERS File Photo)

A rise in procurement cost of US-made F-35 fighter jets has prompted strong criticism from politicians in Switzerland.

In 2022, Switzerland signed a $7.4 billion contract to buy 36 F-35A jets. However, the US administration has since demanded a price increase, citing rising energy, raw material costs, and inflation, and informed Swiss officials of the additional payment request.

The government is said to have estimated additional costs of about $1.7 billion due to the US request.

The Defense Ministry insisted that a "fixed price" had been set within the contract signed on Sept. 19, 2022, but said the contract excludes legal options, so diplomatic talks continue. It also warned Switzerland may cancel the purchase if the dispute is not resolved.

Urs Loher, head of Swiss defense procurement agency Armasuisse, said: "A contract is a contract. With the procurement of the F-35A fighter aircraft, we're suddenly faced with a different reality, despite a clear fixed price."

SWISS PARLIAMENTARIANS SHARPLY CRITICIZE PRICE HIKE



Many Swiss parliamentarians from various political parties have strongly criticized the US demand for a price increase on the American fighter jets.

Fabian Molina, a member of the Social Democratic Party, said on the social media platform BlueSky that "lies and deception" were used to get the F-35 deal approved.

Corina Gredig, an MP from the Green Liberal Party, said the executive Federal Council should not "bow down" to the US.

A Swiss People's Party statement described the US price increase attempt as a "cost fiasco" and labeled it "shameful."

'NATIONAL LEVEL SCANDAL'



French newspaper Le Monde said debates have continued since Switzerland chose the F-35 over France's Rafale jets, which were believed to be favored by Swiss air force pilots.

Swiss MP Pierre-Alain Fridez said there were numerous indications suggesting irregularities in the bidding process favoring the F-35. He alleged that the selection criteria had been designed exclusively to match the American aircraft, and that the "myth of a fixed price" was fabricated to justify choosing the more expensive F-35 over the Rafale.

Fridez argued that the procurement process was riddled with violations of transparency rules, calling the situation a "true national-level scandal."

The Swiss National Council's Audit Committee will investigate the fixed price dispute by consulting experts and reviewing government disclosures.

TWO-THIRDS OF SWISS OPPOSE THE F-35 PURCHASE



Meanwhile, a poll showed that a vast majority of Swiss citizens oppose the F-35 acquisition.

A survey conducted in April by the public opinion research company Leewas with over 35,000 participants found that two-thirds of respondents are against the purchase.

More than 42,500 signatures have also been collected in a petition initiated by the "Stop the F-35 Alliance" opposing the acquisition.

Over 100,000 signatures were collected in 2022 to bring the F-35 purchase to a referendum, but the Defense Ministry blocked it, citing insufficient time before the US contract deadline.