Germany to ban laughing gas for recreational use by under-18s

A new German law, approved by the Cabinet on Wednesday, will ban nitrous oxide for individuals under 18. The measure aims to curb the substance's growing misuse as a recreational drug.

Nitrous oxide, which is increasingly being used as a party drug, is to be banned for anyone in Germany under 18, according to a Cabinet decision on Wednesday.



The new bill prohibits the purchase and possession of nitrous oxide by minors, while online sales and purchases from self-service machines are to be banned in general.



The availability of chemical drops, commonly referred to "date rape drugs," is also to be significantly restricted under the plans.



Health Minister Nina Warken said that "supposedly harmless industrial chemicals must no longer be misused."



For children and young people in particular, the consumption of laughing gas can cause unconsciousness and even permanent damage to the nervous system, the government said.



Federal Drug Commissioner Hendrik Streeck warned that laughing gas is "not a harmless party gag."



One reason for increasing consumption among younger people is the easy availability and the addition of flavourings.



Nitrous oxide has been on the rise as a party drug for some time. Consumers inhale the substance, which is also used in medicine as a mild anaesthetic against anxiety and pain, using balloons.



The chemical drops, which can be added to drinks, cause victims to become dizzy and may lose consciousness. Offenders have used this period to commit sexual offences or to rob victims.



The manufacture, sale and trade in the drops will also be banned, according to the bill, which will now go to parliament for a vote.



The new regulations would come into force three months after a vote, to allow time for changes in retail outlets and vending machines.










