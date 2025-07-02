ELON MUSKS STARLINK BEGINS SERVICES IN SRI LANKA

 Contact Us
Starlink has launched its internet service in Sri Lanka, becoming the second South Asian country after Bangladesh to get the service, Elon Musk confirmed. Starlink, a SpaceX division, now operates in over 125 countries, providing connectivity through low-Earth orbit satellites, including recent expansions in Pakistan and India.

Published July 02,2025
Starlink has launched its internet service in Sri Lanka, the company chief Elon Musk confirmed on Wednesday.

"Starlink now available in Sri Lanka!," Musk said on X.

Sri Lanka has become the second nation in South Asia to get Starlink service. Earlier, the company launched its services in Bangladesh last month.

In March this year, Pakistan also granted a temporary No Objection Certificate (NOC) to Starlink to operate in Pakistan.

Earlier this year, two Indian telecom giants, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, also signed pacts with SpaceX to bring Starlink internet services to the country.

Starlink, a division of US billionaire Elon Musk's company SpaceX, has rapidly expanded its global presence, now operating in more than 125 countries and territories. The company provides internet connectivity in remote or underserved areas using a constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites.