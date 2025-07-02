4 dead, 3 missing after barge capsizes in Egypt’s Gulf of Suez

Egyptian authorities confirmed on Wednesday that four people were killed after a barge capsized in the Gulf of Suez off Egypt's eastern coast.

In a statement, the Health Ministry said that 22 injured people were rescued after the barge Adam Marine 12 sank on Tuesday night.

Red Sea Governor Amr Hanafi, however, said that 23 people were injured in the accident, including two in critical condition.

He said in televised statements that efforts were ongoing to search for three other missing people.

Egypt's Ministry of Petroleum said on Tuesday that the barge had capsized in the Jabal Zeyt area of the Gulf of Suez off Egypt's eastern coast.

The area is around 300 kilometers (190 miles) south of the Suez Canal, a major waterway linking Europe and Asia.



