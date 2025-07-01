PAKISTANS PREMIER EXPRESSES SOLIDARITY WITH TÜRKIYE OVER WILDFIRES

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed sorrow Tuesday over massive wildfires in Türkiye's Aegean Izmir province, saying Islamabad is ready to offer any assistance if required.

"Deeply saddened by the devastating wildfires spreading across Izmir province. I extend my heartfelt sympathies to my dear brother President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the people of Türkiye during this difficult time," Sharif said on X.

He said he hopes and prays that the fires are brought under control swiftly, with minimal loss to lives and property.

"Pakistan stands in full solidarity with our brave and resilient Turkish brothers and sisters, and remains ready to offer any assistance needed in this hour of need," he added.