 Contact Us
News World Pakistan's premier expresses solidarity with Türkiye over wildfires

Pakistan's premier expresses solidarity with Türkiye over wildfires

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered condolences and pledged support to Türkiye amid devastating wildfires in Izmir, expressing solidarity and readiness to assist if needed.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published July 01,2025
Subscribe
PAKISTANS PREMIER EXPRESSES SOLIDARITY WITH TÜRKIYE OVER WILDFIRES

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed sorrow Tuesday over massive wildfires in Türkiye's Aegean Izmir province, saying Islamabad is ready to offer any assistance if required.

"Deeply saddened by the devastating wildfires spreading across Izmir province. I extend my heartfelt sympathies to my dear brother President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the people of Türkiye during this difficult time," Sharif said on X.

He said he hopes and prays that the fires are brought under control swiftly, with minimal loss to lives and property.

"Pakistan stands in full solidarity with our brave and resilient Turkish brothers and sisters, and remains ready to offer any assistance needed in this hour of need," he added.