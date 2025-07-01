Former Russian 1st deputy defense minister sentenced to 13 years in prison for corruption

Former Russian deputy defence minister Timur Ivanov, listens to a verdict during a hearing at the Moscow City Court on July 1, 2025. (AFP Photo)

The Moscow City Court sentenced former Russian First Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov to 13 years in prison for corruption on Tuesday.

A statement said Ivanov was found guilty of embezzlement and money laundering.

"The final punishment imposed on Ivanov shall be imprisonment for thirteen years in a general-regime penal colony and a fine amounting to 100 million rubles," it said, citing the verdict.

Additionally, the court deprived Ivanov of the right to hold administrative positions for four years and set a period of restricted freedom for two years.

The Moscow City Court transferred all previously seized assets belonging to Ivanov and members of his family to state ownership.

Ivanov has also been stripped of state awards, including two Orders of Merit before the Fatherland of third and fourth degree, as indicated in the judgment.