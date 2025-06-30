IGA Istanbul Airport, Chicago O’Hare International Airport form sister alliance

Türkiye's IGA Istanbul Airport and the Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA) on Monday announced a Sister Airport agreement that will connect the major airports to help facilitate travelers.

Istanbul Airport and O'Hare International Airport have formed a Sister Airport agreement, which includes the development of joint projects in airport management, operations, customer service, planning, and sustainability, according to statements from both airports.

IGA Istanbul Airport CEO Selahattin Bilgen said the agreement with the US' busiest hub will contribute to the development of the airport's global network.

"This alliance is an important step in our strategy to expand IGA Istanbul Airport's global network and its presence in North America," he said. "We believe this cooperation will provide mutual benefits in passenger and cargo transportation between the airports."

"There are over 5,000 Turkish nationals living in Chicago, where some 20 Turkish investors and 12 Turkish firms are actively operating, while some eight Chicago-based firms are in Türkiye," he noted. "This partnership will strengthen the trade and cultural ties between the two cities."

Michael J. McMurray, commissioner at the Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA), said in the statement that the partnership between the two airports will enhance the relations between two of the world's most important transportation hubs.