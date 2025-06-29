Erdoğan, Berdimuhamedow discuss regional and global issues over phone

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, national leader of the Turkmen people and chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, on Sunday discussed bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues.

In a phone call, Erdoğan stated that efforts are ongoing to enhance Türkiye-Turkmenistan relations further, elevate cooperation to a higher level, and establish a permanent institutional framework, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on X.

Erdoğan also extended happy birthday wishes to Berdimuhamedow.







