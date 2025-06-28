Israeli protesters urge action for Gaza hostages after Iran truce

Thousands of demonstrators rallied in Israel on Saturday to demand that the government secure the release of 49 hostages still held in Gaza, AFP reporters said.

It was the first rally by hostages' relatives since Israel agreed a ceasefire with Iran on June 24 after a 12-day war, raising hopes that the truce would lend momentum to efforts to end the Gaza conflict and bring the hostages home.

Emergency restrictions in place during the war with Iran had prevented the normally weekly rally from taking place.

A crowd filled "Hostages Square" in central Tel Aviv, waving Israeli flags and placards bearing the pictures of Israelis seized by Palestinian fighters during Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

The deadly attacks prompted Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to launch a fierce military offensive in Gaza, vowing to crush Hamas and free the hostages.

Twenty months and several hostage exchanges later, 49 of those seized are still held in Gaza, including 27 the Israeli military says are dead -- raising pressure on Netanyahu's government.

"The war with Iran ended in an agreement. The war in Gaza must end the same way -- with a deal that brings everyone home," said the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, the main body representing the relatives, in a statement to mark the rally.

Some demonstrators called on US President Donald Trump to help secure a ceasefire in Gaza that would see the captives freed, hailing his backing for Israel in the conflict with Iran.

"President Trump, end the crisis in Gaza. Nobel is waiting," read one placard, in reference to a possible peace prize for the US leader.

"I call on Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Trump," one released hostage, Liri Albag, said at the rally.

"You made brave decisions on Iran. Now make the brave decision to end the war in Gaza and bring them home."







