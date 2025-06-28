Türkiye condemns terror attack in Pakistan

Türkiye condemned a terrorist attack Saturday in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives and many injuries caused by the terrorist attack," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It expressed that Türkiye stands in solidarity with Pakistan in its fight against terrorism. "We strongly condemn this heinous attack, wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to the injured."

At least 13 Pakistani soldiers were killed in a suicide bombing near the Afghan border, while 14 terrorists were killed by the military in subsequent operations, according to the Pakistani army.



