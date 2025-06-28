19 children among 63 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza

The Gaza Civil Defense announced that the Israeli army killed 63 Palestinians, including 19 children, seven women, and several aid seekers, in attacks across the Gaza Strip since early Saturday.

Mahmoud Basal, spokesperson for the civil defense, said the airstrikes also caused hundreds to be wounded with varying degrees of injuries, while humanitarian response efforts are hindered because of field conditions.

"The occupation army destroyed about 23 residential buildings, mainly in Jabalia (north), Al-Tuffah, and the Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, during the past 24 hours," he said.

Basal pointed out that Jabalia in the north and Khan Younis in the south are experiencing extensive destruction, with large residential blocks being leveled.

He said civil defense crews face significant difficulties coping with the scale of the attacks and appeals from residents due to the inability to access areas and shortages of equipment, fuel and resources.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, Israel has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing more than 56,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.