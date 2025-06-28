Death toll from landslides in Colombia rises to 22

The death toll from a landslide caused by heavy rain in Colombia on June 24 has risen to 22 on Friday, with eight people missing

A statement from the Antioquia governor's office said new bodies had been found in the Bello and Altos de Oriente areas of Medellin following the landslide.

It said the number killed had risen to 22, with eight missing.

The statement emphasized that search and rescue efforts were continuing with 391 people, and great efforts were being made to recover bodies buried under the soil.

A statement noted that a large number of homes built on sloped terrain were at risk of landslides, and the structures were classified as high-risk.

Heavy rainfall since March has caused loss of life and property in various regions of Colombia.





