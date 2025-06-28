4 killed in plane crash in Moscow region

The Russian Investigative Committee reported on Saturday that four people were killed as a light aircraft crashed in the Moscow region.

The Yak-52 plane fell into a field in Pano village of Kolomna urban district after the crash and caught fire, which was later extinguished, the committee said in a statement.

The plane took off from Severka airfield without coordination, and the crash happened as the pilot was performing a maneuver called "barrel roll," it added.

The Investigative Committee initiated a criminal case following the incident.