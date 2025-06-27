SON OF NORWAYS CROWN PRINCESS FACING ALLEGATIONS INCLUDING RAPE

News World Son of Norway's crown princess facing allegations including rape

Marius Borg Hoiby, the son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit, is facing multiple charges, including rape, sexual assault, and bodily harm, following the completion of a months-long police investigation, authorities announced on Friday.

Norwegian prosecutors are considering a string of serious charges against the eldest son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit, including sex and drugs allegations, Oslo police announced on Friday.



Marius Borg Høiby, 28, faces a possible 23 charges, including three under Norwegian rape laws, with the reported victims of his various offences put in double figures. No date has been set for prosecutors to reach a decision following a 10-month police investigation.



Høiby is the princess' son by a relationship before she married Crown Prince Haakon, the 51-year-old heir to the throne.



While Høiby is a member of the family, he does not hold a title and does not have a public role.



Following initial allegations of causing bodily harm and damage to property in August last year, he acknowledged acts of violence directed at his partner at the time when he was under the influence of alcohol and cocaine.



He spoke of psychological problems in a written statement and referred to long-term drug abuse. He has denied other charges, including the sex crime charges.



His behaviour has received widespread negative reporting in Norway. Mette-Marit's personal history also attracted negative attention at the time of her marriage to Haakon in 2001. The royal couple have two children, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 21, and Prince Sverre Magnus, 19.











