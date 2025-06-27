Trump says Gaza ceasefire is possible soon

President Donald Trump said on Friday he believes it is possible that a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict will be reached within a week.

Trump, at an Oval Office event celebrating a Congo-Rwanda accord, told reporters that he believes a ceasefire is close. He said he had been just been talking to some of the people involved in trying to reach a ceasefire to hostilities between Israel and Hamas.

Trump says he will 'get the conflict solved with North Korea'

Trump on Friday said he will "get the conflict solved with North Korea."

"I've had a good relationship with Kim Jong Un and get along with him, really great," Trump told reporters the Oval Office. "So we'll see what happens."

"Somebody's saying there's a potential conflict, I think we'll work it out," Trump said. "If there is, it wouldn't involve us."









