Trump says Gaza ceasefire is possible soon

President Donald Trump said on Friday he believes it is possible that a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict will be reached within a week.
Trump, at an Oval Office event celebrating a Congo-Rwanda accord, told reporters that he believes a ceasefire is close. He said he had been just been talking to some of the people involved in trying to reach a ceasefire to hostilities between Israel and Hamas.
Trump on Friday said he will "get the conflict solved with North Korea."
"I've had a good relationship with Kim Jong Un and get along with him, really great," Trump told reporters the Oval Office. "So we'll see what happens."
"Somebody's saying there's a potential conflict, I think we'll work it out," Trump said. "If there is, it wouldn't involve us."