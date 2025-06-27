12 aid seekers among 54 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes across Gaza since Friday morning

A series of Israeli airstrikes and artillery attacks across the Gaza Strip since Friday morning killed at least 54 Palestinians, including nine aid seekers, as Israel's genocidal war on the besieged enclave continues unabated.

The Israeli army killed eight Palestinians, including five children, and injured several others in an airstrike on the Osama bin Zaid School, which houses displaced people in the Saftawi neighborhood north of Gaza City.

At least 10 Palestinians were killed and others injured when an Israeli airstrike targeted a gathering of civilians in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City, medical sources told Anadolu.

In Rafah, six Palestinians were killed and others wounded when Israeli forces opened fire at civilians near the Al-Shakoush area close to another aid distribution point northwest of the city.

Additionally, two Palestinians were killed and others injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting a house in the town of Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip.

Early Friday morning, eight Palestinians were killed and several others injured when Israeli warplanes targeted a gathering near the Shaaban Al-Reis School in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City, medical sources at the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital told Anadolu.

In Khan Younis, southern Gaza, two Palestinians were killed and others wounded after Israeli forces opened fire on a crowd near a humanitarian aid distribution point south of Al-Tineh Street, medics said.

Two more people were killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a tent sheltering displaced families in Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis.

Medical sources reported that the 11 fatalities were also brought to the Nasser Medical Complex on Friday morning.

In Gaza City, a fisherman was killed by Israeli naval fire, medical sources at Al-Shifa Medical Complex reported.

Further casualties were reported in central Gaza. Al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat received the body of one person and 43 wounded civilians following an Israeli attack on crowds waiting for humanitarian aid along Salah Al-Din Street in Wadi Gaza.

Three more Palestinians were killed in an Israeli attack targeting aid seekers near the Nabulsi roundabout southwest of Gaza City.

In Khan Younis, artillery strikes and home demolitions continued in the northern parts of the city, intensifying the already dire humanitarian situation.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 56,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.