The fiftieth medic from the Palestine Red Crescent has been killed in Gaza since the start of the war, the PRCS said on Friday in a statement.

Haitham Bassam Abu Issa, a nurse at the PRCS clinic in Deir al-Balah in the centre of the Gaza strip, was killed while off duty on Thursday, the PRCS said.

"This brings the total number of PRCS staff and volunteers killed during the conflict to 50 – a deeply shocking figure," the PRCS said.