Belgian group urges expulsion of Israeli military attaché

The Hind Rajab Foundation has urged the Belgian government to immediately revoke the diplomatic accreditation of Col. Moshe Tetro, Israel's military attaché to Belgium, over his alleged role in war crimes in Gaza.

"Tetro is one of the architects of Gaza's starvation and hospital assaults," the group said, warning that Belgium's continued recognition of his status risks breaching its obligations under international humanitarian law.

Tetro previously headed Israel's military unit responsible for coordinating aid in Gaza.

He is also the subject of a complaint the Hind Rajab Foundation submitted to the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), accusing him of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The foundation has called on the ICC to issue an arrest warrant for the military attaché and for Belgium to declare him "persona non grata."

"Failure to act decisively in this matter would not only constitute a breach of Belgium's international obligations, but would also place the Belgian state in the position of harboring an individual credibly accused of genocide and war crimes," it said.

The pro-Palestinian group also expressed "deep concern" over Tetro's presence in the United States European Command building in Brussels.





