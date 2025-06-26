World Bank approves $146M for recovery of power sector in Syria

The World Bank has approved $146 million for the recovery of Syria's electricity sector.

"The Syria Electricity Emergency Project (SEEP) will rehabilitate damaged transmission lines and transformer substations and provide technical assistance to support the development of the electricity sector and build the capacity of its institutions," the bank said in a statement.

Due to damage to Syria's energy infrastructure during years of conflict, many cities can only be supplied with electricity for a few hours at a time.

Jean-Christophe Carret, World Bank Middle East division director, said: "Among Syria's urgent reconstruction needs, rehabilitating the electricity sector has emerged as a critical, no-regret investment that can improve the living conditions of the Syrian people, support the return of refugees and the internally displaced, enable resumption of other services such as water services and healthcare for the population and help kickstart economic recovery."

"This project represents the first step in a planned increase in World Bank support to Syria on its path to recovery and development," he added.

Yisr Barnieh, Syria's finance minister, also said electricity is a foundational investment for economic progress, service delivery and livelihoods.

"This is the first World Bank project in Syria in almost four decades. We hope it will lay the ground for a comprehensive and structured support program to help Syria on its path to recovery and long-term development," he added.

Last month, Syria signed an agreement with an international consortium, including Turkish, US and Qatari firms, for building energy plants in the country.



