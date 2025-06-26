LAVROV SAYS NATO SPENDING INCREASE WONT SIGNIFICANTLY AFFECT RUSSIAS SECURITY

NATO's decision to increase defence spending will not significantly affect Russia's security, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday.

NATO allies on Wednesday agreed to raise their collective spending goal to 5% of gross domestic product over the next decade, citing what they called the long-term threat posed by Russia and the need to strengthen civil and military resilience.

"As for the impact of this 5% goal on our security, I don't think it will be significant," Lavrov told a press conference.

"We know what goals we are pursuing, we don't hide them, we openly announce them, they are absolutely legal from the point of view of any interpretation of the principles of the U.N. Charter and international law, and we know by what means we will always ensure these goals."

NATO adopted the higher spending target in response to pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump for European members to pull their weight, and also to European fears that Russia poses a growing threat to their security following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Russia, which is spending more than 40% of this year's budget on defence and security, denies any intention to attack a NATO state.

The Kremlin accused the alliance this week of portraying Russia as a "fiend of hell" in order to justify its "rampant militarisation".





















