Albanian premier slams UK’s third-country asylum plan as 'shameful'

Albania's prime minister sharply criticized a UK proposal to establish asylum processing centers in third countries, saying the plan reflects a troubling shift in British political discourse since Brexit.

In an interview with international media, Edi Rama described the scheme as part of a broader pattern in which the "unthinkable" has become normal, The Guardian reported on Thursday.

"It's one of those things that 10 years ago would simply not have been imaginable, that Britain would look for places to dump immigrants," Rama said, calling the idea "totally unacceptable, totally ridiculous, totally shameful."

The so-called "return hubs" plan, announced last month by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a visit to Albania, would see refused asylum seekers sent to third countries after exhausting legal avenues in the UK.

He clarified that Albania would not participate, reiterating his consistent rejection of such proposals from multiple UK leaders, including Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak.

Rama contrasted his stance with Albania's agreement with Italy, citing the countries' unique historical ties.

"When Italy asks us for something, we say yes, full stop," he said, noting Italy's longstanding support for Albania since the fall of its Stalinist regime.

Rama also lamented what he described as the UK's declining political tone. "Eighty percent of the things accepted today in Britain would have been unimaginable before Brexit," he said.





