WHO offers condolences over killing of another Red Cross staffer in Gaza

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) late Tuesday expressed condolences over the killing of another International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) staff member in Gaza amid Israel's ongoing offensive.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the ICRC for the tragic loss of one more colleague in Gaza while on duty," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X.

"This horror must end! Ceasefire!"

Mahmoud Barakeh, a logistics worker at the Red Cross Field Hospital in Rafah, was killed on his way home on Sunday, June 22, according to the ICRC.

"This heartbreaking loss is yet another stark reminder of the immense challenges our colleagues and the people of Gaza face each day," the organization said.

Barakeh is survived by his wife, three sons and two daughters. His death marks the fifth ICRC staff member killed in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023.

The ICRC said it is "devastated" by his killing and extended condolences to his family and loved ones.





