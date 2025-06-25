Trump reiterates Iran nuclear facilities 'totally demolished'

US President Donald Trump repeated his claim Wednesday that Iran's nuclear facilities were "totally demolished" in weekend strikes during a NATO summit at The Hague.

Trump reiterated his assertion about the destruction as he spoke to reporters alongside Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof.

US intelligence concluded the weekend airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities did not destroy the fundamental structure of Iran's nuclear program, likely setting it back only months, according to CNN. But Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei confirmed to Al Jazeera that the nuclear facilities had been "badly damaged" in the American strikes.

The conflicting reports highlight uncertainty about the effect of the US military operation against Iranian nuclear infrastructure over the weekend, which Trump ordered following escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.

Trump was also asked if he supports NATO's Article 5 mutual defense commitment, to which he responded: "I stand with it. That's why I am here." Trump declined to give a clear commitment to the mutual defense clause on Tuesday, telling reporters it "depends on your definition" while traveling to the summit.



