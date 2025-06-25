RUSSIAS LAVROV SAYS IRAN, ISRAEL START REALIZING NECESSITY OF RETURNING TO DIPLOMACY

Participants in the Iran-Israel conflict are beginning to realize the necessity of returning the situation to a political and diplomatic track, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

Speaking to staff of Turkmenistan's Foreign Ministry, professors, and students of the Institute of International Relations in Ashgabat, Lavrov said escalation of military tension around Iran raises grave concerns about regional and global security.

"We consistently call for halting aggression and taking all necessary steps to return the situation around Iran to a political and diplomatic framework. There are signs that awareness of this indisputable fact is gradually spreading to other countries, including the direct participants in the current situation," the minister said.

Russia "unequivocally" condemned the US missile and bomb strikes against Iran's nuclear facilities, which followed an unprovoked Israeli attack, he stressed.

"This represents a brazen disregard for international law, the UN Charter, and Security Council resolutions, as well as serious consequences for the non-proliferation regime," he added.

A ceasefire between Israel and Iran that the US brokered after 12 days of fighting appeared to be holding on Wednesday.

Israel started strikes on Iranian nuclear and military facilities on June 13, killing several of Iran's military leaders and scientists, and drawing retaliation. The US joined with strikes on Iran's three nuclear sites, while Tehran targeted a US base in Qatar.

Lavrov said Russia had proactively submitted specific proposals to the US, Israel, and Iran on how to ensure not only de-escalation but also a reliable and sustainable long-term resolution of the conflict.

"We remain ready for practical discussions on these proposals, as well as for dialogue with our colleagues involved in various conflicts on all other issues," he said.

According to him, the US, Israel, and Iran "are sending positive signals," and "everyone will breathe a sigh of relief if these signals lead to conflict resolution."

"Yesterday, encouraging statements were made, including from Washington, Tehran, and Jerusalem, although somewhat ambiguous comments followed afterward. I do not want to mistake wishful thinking for reality, as contradictory comments followed these encouraging statements from various sides. However, if these signals materialize, and we are ready to assist in their materialization, I believe everyone will breathe a sigh of relief," he said.

Lavrov added that given its unique neutral status, Turkmenistan could serve as a platform for various negotiations, including for Iran and Israel.

"This bloody and destructive story does not contribute to the normal development of nations in this part of the world," the minister said.