Nordic states call for immediate, unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine

Nordic states on Wednesday called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine.

Issuing a joint statement following their meeting in The Hague on the sidelines of the NATO summit, the foreign ministers of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden said that continued support for Ukraine and increased pressure on the Russian economy are needed to reach this end, which would eventually pave the way for negotiating a just and lasting peace.

The ministers also noted that the Nordic states have already committed to over $15 billion of military support in 2025.