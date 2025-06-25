'No opt-outs' for NATO spending increase, Belgian premier says

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever was adamant on Wednesday that "no opt-outs" have been agreed from a planned massive hike in defence spending by NATO.



The move, set to be rubber-stamped by NATO leaders at a summit in the Netherlands later on Wednesday, has sparked opposition by some members as several allies struggle to fulfil even current spending targets, including Spain and Belgium.



Days before the high-stakes summit in The Hague, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez declared that Madrid had not committed to achieving the new target, which foresees allies spending at least 3.5% of economic output on core defence and 1.5% on related expenditure by 2035.



Sánchez said Madrid would be able to achieve new NATO capability plans by spending less, an aim considered unrealistic by NATO chief Mark Rutte.



De Wever, addressing the press ahead of consultations with fellow NATO leaders, stressed that "there are no opt-outs whatsoever."



"Everybody accepts the same text," he said, referring to a summit declaration set to be adopted later on Wednesday.



"It's a matter of interpretation. You have to do the 5% and the capabilities. The interpretation of Spain is that they can realize the capabilities without doing 3.5% of the GDP [gross domestic product]."



If Sánchez managed to achieve this feat, "he's a genius," De Wever said.



The premier stressed Belgium was determined to achieve the new capabilities, but hadn't decided yet how they're going to do it, adding that "if possible" Brussels would also spend less than 3.5%.



