NATO leaders convene on second day of The Hague Summit

The NATO Heads of State and Government Summit is being held in The Hague, Netherlands. The summit is attended by the heads of state and government of 32 member and partner countries.

President Erdoğan entered the hall where the second session of the leaders' summit will be held. He was accompanied by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Before the session, an official welcoming ceremony took place at the World Forum, where the summit is being held, followed by a family photo. President Erdoğan was welcomed by Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, with whom he shook hands and posed for photographs.

Due to the next NATO Summit being scheduled to take place in Türkiye, a handover ceremony will also be held between the Netherlands and Türkiye.