Macron says Europe will spend more on defense in face of Russian threat

France's President Emmanuel Macron speaks to media during the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in The Hague on June 25, 2025. (AFP Photo)

French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters on Wednesday that Europe will spend more on defense to be better equipped to face the Russian threat, but said European countries cannot be asked to spend more as they also face a trade war.