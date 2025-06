UK PM Starmer calls for Iran to return to negotiations following U.S. strikes

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer urged Iran to return to the negotiating table and said that stability in the region remained a priority, according to a statement from Downing Street on Sunday, following U.S. strikes on Iran's three main nuclear sites.

"Iran's nuclear programme is a grave threat to international security. Iran can never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon and the U.S. has taken action to alleviate that threat," Starmer said in the statement.