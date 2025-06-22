TRUMP SAYS IRANS KEY NUCLEAR ENRICHMENT FACILITIES OBLITERATED

News World Trump says Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities 'obliterated'

Trump says Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities 'obliterated'

In a televised address to the nation from the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that key Iranian nuclear enrichment facilities had been destroyed by American strikes.

DPA WORLD Published June 22,2025 Subscribe

US President Donald Trump has said that Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities were destroyed by US strikes, in an address to the nation from the White House.



"Our objective was the destruction of Iran's nuclear enrichment capacity and [to put] a stop to the nuclear threat posed by the world's number one state sponsor of terror," Trump said.



"Tonight I can report to the world that the strikes were a spectacular military success. Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated."



"Iran - the bully of the Middle East - must now make peace. If they do not future attacks will be far greater, and a lot easier," Trump continued.



Just over two hours earlier, Trump had announced that US aircraft attacked three nuclear sites in Iran, including Natanz, Esfahan and the Fordow uranium enrichment facility - widely believed to be one of Israel's most critical targets in its ongoing conflict with Iran.











