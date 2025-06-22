KOSOVOS PREMIER JOINS US, EU IN OPPOSING IRANS NUCLEAR AMBITIONS

Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti on Sunday warned that nuclear weapons in the hands of authoritarian regimes pose a grave threat to international peace and stability, voicing full support for the US and European Union in their opposition to Iran's nuclear ambitions.

In a statement shared on X, Kurti aligned Kosovo with Western positions amid growing tensions following US and Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

"Nuclear weapons in the hands of authoritarian regimes pose a grave threat to global security," Kurti said.

"Kosovo stands firmly with the US and EU in opposing Iran's nuclear ambitions. Peace and stability must prevail for the protection of civilians and the future of the region," he added.

His remarks followed coordinated US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan.

US President Donald Trump announced the strikes early Sunday, describing them as a "spectacular military success."

The operation marked a new phase in the conflict, which escalated on June 13 with Israeli strikes on Iranian infrastructure. Iran responded with ballistic missile attacks on Israeli cities and military sites.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured in Iran's retaliation.

The Iranian Health Ministry said 430 people have been killed and over 3,500 wounded in Israeli airstrikes since the campaign began.