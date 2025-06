Iran's Supreme National Security Council must make the final decision on whether to close the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's Press TV said on Sunday, after parliament reportedly approved the measure.

The decision to close the strait, through which around 20% of global oil and gas demand flows, is not yet final. But lawmaker and Revolutionary Guards Commander Esmail Kosari told the Young Journalist Club on Sunday that doing so is on the agenda and "will be done whenever necessary."