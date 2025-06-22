IRANS REVOLUTIONARY GUARDS SEND WARNING TO US MILITARY BASES

News World Iran's Revolutionary Guards send warning to US military bases

"By attacking the peaceful nuclear facilities, [US forces] have de facto put themselves in direct danger," the IRGC said, according to the Fars news agency.

Iran's powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) sent a warning to US military bases in the region on Sunday following overnight US airstrikes on the country's nuclear sites.



Washington has many bases around the Persian Gulf, for example in Bahrain and Qatar. Some are located relatively close to Iran, which could make them targets of retaliation by Tehran.



Around 40,000 US soldiers are currently stationed in the entire region.



The overnight US airstrikes ordered by US President Donald Trump targeted nuclear facilities in three locations in Iran, including the well-fortified uranium enrichment plant at Fordow.









