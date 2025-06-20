Pakistani premier, US secretary of state discuss Iran-Israel conflict

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio Friday discussed the festering Iran-Israel conflict, with Islamabad offering a role in any effort for peace in the region, a statement from the premier's office said.

Sharif received a telephone call from Rubio to discuss a string of bilateral and regional issues two days after Pakistan's army chief Gen. Asim Munir met with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday.

On the escalating situation in the Middle East, particularly the Iran-Israel conflict, Sharif emphasized the need to find a peaceful resolution to this "grave" crisis through dialogue and diplomacy.

He stated that Pakistan was ready to play a "constructive" role in any effort for peace in the current situation, which was deeply worrying, not only for the region but for the entire world.

Sharif also reaffirmed Pakistan's willingness for talks with India on all outstanding issues, including Kashmir, the Indus Water Treaty, trade, and counter-terrorism.

He praised Trump for his "pivotal" role in helping Pakistan and India reach a ceasefire after last month's military standoff, which averted a "major catastrophe between the two nuclear-armed states."

Sharif added that Trump's "positive" statements about Pakistan are "most" encouraging for a durable peace in South Asia, which could only be made possible by initiating meaningful dialogue between Pakistan and India.

Pakistan and the US, he went on to say, need to work together to advance mutually beneficial cooperation across a wide range of areas, including trade, investment, energy, mining, rare earth metals, and information technology.

Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan's resolve to root out the menace of terrorism from the entire country, particularly the threat from Tehreek-Taliban Pakistan, the separatist group Balochistan Liberation Army, and other militant groups.

Rubio appreciated Pakistan's counter-terrorism efforts and assured Islamabad of "full" cooperation by the US in countering all such threats.

Sharing his desire to enhance bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and the US across all areas of shared interest, he also appreciated Pakistan's resolve to uphold the ceasefire understanding with India, as well as its sustained efforts for peace in the region.

In this context, he encouraged Pakistan, which enjoys excellent ties with Iran, to continue playing its role in the ongoing peace efforts with Iran.

He further said that Washington is committed to working closely with Islamabad to promote regional as well as global peace and stability.