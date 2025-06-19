UN chief warns two-thirds of world’s poor could live in conflict zones by 2030

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday warned that if current trends continue, "two-thirds of the world's poor will live in conflict-affected or fragile countries by 2030."

"Sustainable peace requires sustainable development," Guterres said at the Security Council's open debate on the "Maintenance of International Peace and Security."

He stressed that "the flames of conflict are too often lit and fed by persistent poverty and growing inequalities," adding that "Poverty breeds despair. Despair fuels unrest. And unrest tears at the fabric of societies, feeding mistrust, fear and violence."

Guterres noted that "it's no coincidence that nine of the 10 countries with the lowest Human Development Indicators are currently in a state of conflict," and pointed to the scale of the crisis, by saying that "40% of the 700 million people living in extreme poverty live in conflict-affected or fragile settings."

He warned that the situation is deteriorating with "rampant geopolitical mistrust and divisions," a slowing global economy and rising trade tensions.

"Aid budgets are being slashed while military spending soars," Guterres added.

"The world is falling short by over $4 trillion annually in the resources developing countries need to deliver on these promises by 2030," he said.

He urged action to tackle unsustainable debt and revamp global financial systems, and affirmed that "prevention is the best cure for instability and conflict."

"There is no better preventive measure than investing in development," he said. "Peace is not built in conference rooms."

"Peace is built when people have hope, opportunity and a genuine stake in their future. Investing in development today means investing in a more peaceful tomorrow," he added.