Hurricane Erick makes landfall in southern Mexico

Damaged palapas stand in La Bocana beach in Marquelia, Guerrero state, on the day hurricane Erick made landfall on the coast of Oaxaca state, Mexico, June 19, 2025. (REUTERS)

Hurricane Erick struck Mexico's southeastern coast early Thursday but the Category 4 storm has resulted in no deaths or injuries, officials reported.

Erick made landfall at 5 am local time, engulfing the coastal states of Guerrero and Oaxaca.

Initially reported as a Category 3 storm, Erick increased in intensity before arriving in the southern peninsula.

Fallen trees and poles, rising sea levels, flooded roads and streets, and statewide power outages have been reported.

The government deployed 21,508 military troops -- 9,632 in Oaxaca and 11,876 for Guerrero -- while the Navy deployed 9,063 troops.

The National Meteorological Service had classified the hurricane as "extremely dangerous" with sustained winds reaching 205 kilometers (207 miles) per hour.

President Claudia Sheinbaum urged families to relocate to shelters and not to go outside, hours before impact.

"All activities have been completely suspended. The recommendations are to stay in your homes, not to go outside, and remain together as a family. If you live near rivers or in low-lying areas, move to the shelters," she said.

In Guerrero, which has been historically susceptible to hurricanes, 521 shelters were placed in its most affected areas.

In Oaxaca, 14 municipalities have reported the most damage.