TÜRKIYE WILL NEVER FORGET AZERBAIJANI PEOPLES SOLIDARITY AFTER EARTHQUAKES: PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN

Türkiye will never forget the solidarity of the Azerbaijani people after the earthquakes that hit southern Türkiye in February 2023, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Thursday.

Speaking at the key delivery ceremony of post-quake houses in Türkiye's Kahramanmaraş province alongside his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, Erdoğan said that Azerbaijan was one of the first countries that came to his country's aid after the quakes.

Stressing that Baku has come with everything it had to heal wounds after the quakes, he also expressed appreciation for Azerbaijan's role in helping build the post-quake houses.

"Regardless of the conditions in the world and in our region, our priority is clear," the Turkish president said, adding that they are concerned with healing "as soon as possible" the wounds inflicted by the disaster of the century.

On Feb. 6, 2023, magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck 11 Turkish provinces-Adana, Adıyaman, Diyarbakır, Elazığ, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaraş, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Şanlıurfa.

More than 13.5 million people in Türkiye have been affected by the quakes, as well as many others in northern Syria.

The post-quake houses for which the delivery ceremony was held, were built by the Azerbaijani government and the Housing Development Administration of the Republic of Türkiye (TOKI), in the Azerbaijan Neighborhood of Kahramanmaraş.