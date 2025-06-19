Pakistani army chief and Trump discussed trade, crypto in Washington meet, Pakistan says

Pakistan's army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed trade, economic development, and cryptocurrency during their meeting at the White House on Wednesday, the Pakistan army said.

"President Trump expressed keen interest in forging a mutually beneficial trade partnership with Pakistan based on long-term strategic convergence and shared interests," the army said in a statement on Thursday.

Munir and Trump also exchanged views on prevailing tensions between Israel and Iran, the statement added.