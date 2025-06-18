Zelenskyy urges ceasefire, G7 backs Trump-led peace push

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday said G7 leaders have backed US President Donald Trump's efforts to achieve "a just and lasting peace," urging Russia to match Kyiv's commitment to an unconditional ceasefire, as he warned of increasingly "brutal" Russian attacks.

In remarks shared on X after he participated in the G7 Summit, Zelenskyy said leaders are united on maximizing pressure on Moscow through financial sanctions and pledged continued support for Ukraine's sovereignty, defense capabilities, and reconstruction efforts.

"I emphasized that Russia is ignoring every diplomatic offer made by the international community. Diplomacy is in crisis. There is one clear reason—Putin has openly rejected every peace initiative," Zelenskyy said.

He held separate meetings on the sidelines of the summit with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, World Bank President Ajay Banga, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, focusing on Ukraine's urgent defense needs and postwar recovery.

"Today, we have concrete decisions on increased military support, new tranches of aid funded by frozen Russian assets, and additional sanctions targeting what fuels Russia's war," Zelenskyy noted.

He also expressed appreciation to Japan for its readiness to invest in Ukraine's drone production and reconstruction, while underlining shared concerns about Russia's cooperation with North Korea and Iran.

With NATO chief Rutte, he discussed key expectations ahead of the upcoming summit in The Hague, Netherlands, especially Ukraine's need for air defense systems amid an escalation in Russian missile and drone strikes.

"We must keep doing everything possible to strengthen our position," he said.

In his meeting with UK Prime Minister Starmer, Zelenskyy stressed the importance of coordinated G7 sanctions targeting Russia's energy, banking, and military sectors and thanked London for its consistent support.

Zelenskyy also praised the World Bank's assistance in damage assessments and energy sector development, calling its financial aid "crucial for Ukraine's economic stability in the fight against Russian aggression."

Ukraine has committed to an unconditional ceasefire and now calls on Russia to reciprocate, Zelenskyy said, welcoming G7 support for Trump's diplomatic engagement.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov previously said Russia has fully met its obligations under the agreements reached with Ukraine in Istanbul.

G7 leaders met with Zelenskyy and NATO's Mark Rutte as part of their discussions to enhance Ukraine's defense and chart a path for reconstruction, while also preparing for the NATO summit next week.