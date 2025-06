US President Donald Trump lashed out Wednesday at the Federal Reserve for not cutting interest rates, calling the central bank's leader "stupid" and insisting that there is "no inflation" despite worries over fresh tariffs.

"We have a stupid person, frankly, at the Fed, he probably won't cut today," Trump said, hours before the Fed was due to release its latest interest rate decision. "We have no inflation, we have only success, and I'd like to see interest rates get down."